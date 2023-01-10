0
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Historical Identity is Islamic, Enemies Sought To Destroy Our Strength

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting held in Tehran on Monday morning with the people of Qom to mark the province uprising that took place on the 19th of Dey, 1356 [January 9, 1978], to protest an article against Imam Khomeini published on 7 January 1978 in Ettela'at newspaper.

“The Qom uprising could revive the historical identity of Iran,” he added.

He went on to say that the 1978 uprising could pull out Iran from the wrong culture of the West and let the country become independent.

“Qom uprising is the historical identity of Iran, Islam, and Islamic Iran,” His Eminence underlined.

The demonstration in Qom started on January 8 and lasted for three days, with its peak on the second day.

Regarding to the recen riots that targeted the country, the Leader added rioters did not actually take to the streets to protest against the economic hardships that the Iranian nation is going through as a result of Western sanctions.

“There is no doubt that we are beset with economic and livelihood problems now. But, can these problems be solved by setting trash cans on fire, taking to the streets, and instigating riots? They did not want to remedy the shortcomings, but rather, sought to obliterate the Iranian nation’s strengths,” the Leader noted.

Imam Khamenei emphasized that foreign enemies were overtly involved in the nationwide riots in the country while the United States and European countries openly fueled the unrest in one way or another.

His Eminence added that the media hype against the Islamic Republic was aimed at creating the impression that rioters were discontent with economic problems and shortcomings in economic and other sectors of the country.

“They, however, did not want weaknesses to go away. The objective was rather to take out the country’s strengths,” he said.

The Leader pointed to attempts aimed at undermining Iran’s national security, stopping the country’s scientific progress through closure of educational and scientific centers, impeding the growth of domestic production, and harming booming sectors such as tourism as clear examples that back up his argument.

Imam Khamenei noted that the enemies pushed their involvement in recent riots through cyber-based propaganda and via Western and certain regional media outlets.

He underlined that what the rioters did amounts to treason, calling on relevant institutions and state officials to seriously deal with any act of betrayal.
