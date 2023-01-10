UAE Will Teach “Holocaust” in Schools!

The UAE’s embassy in the US provided no details on the curriculum and education authorities in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms, did not immediately acknowledge the announcement on Monday.
“In the wake of the ‘historic’ #AbrahamAccords, [the UAE] will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools,” the embassy said in a tweet, referring to the normalization deal that also saw Bahrain and ultimately Morocco recognize the Zionist entity.
The announcement comes ahead of a planned meeting of the “Negev [Al-Naqab] Forum Working Groups in Abu Dhabi this week, which grew out of the normalization. The meeting will see officials from Bahrain, Egypt, “Israel”, Morocco, the UAE and the US attend.