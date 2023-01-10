0
Tuesday 10 January 2023 - 06:52

IRG Chief Commander: Iranian Youths Dealt Mortal Blow to Enemies

“In a sedition and world war, our enemies, in the past few months, wanted to close schools, universities and economic centers and create chaos in the country, but Iran’s youths, women and girls did not go along with them and defeated their schemes,” Salami said on Monday, referring to the riots that erupted in Iran in mid-September last year.

He further underlined that those who echo Western calls for more riots in Iran seek to “ruin the country and hamper its progress.”

Salami also noted that arrogant powers seek to destabilize regional countries, referring to Western plots hatched against some Muslim countries such as Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan that destroyed those countries.

The top Iranian commander also mentioned that “The upshot of the presence of arrogant powers in the region is poverty, hunger, displacement ... In Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, and Palestine, we see the impacts of the enemies’ presence in Muslim countries.”

Highlighting the failure of the enemies to defeat the “powerful” Islamic Republic, the IRG chief said “the war is still raging, and the enemy is not calm, but we will calm him down and defeat him.”

He stressed that Iranian warriors are fully ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country, adding, “They are not afraid of the enemy and are ready to defeat the enemy in various fields.”
