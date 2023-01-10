Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen

Islam Times - Security forces in Yemen identified and dismantled two terrorist teams affiliated to Saudi Arabia’s intelligence agency.

The two teams were involved in the assassination of the Arab country’s minister of youth and sports affairs, Hassan Zaid, in the capital Sana’a in late October 2020.Yemen’s Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported that members of the terror team were in close contact with the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency. They were plotting to carry out targeted killings of some officials and provoke chaos in Sana’a as well as the southwestern provinces of Ibb and Dhamar.Yemeni security forces are going to broadcast a documentary, entitled “In the Grip of the Security Apparatus” on Tuesday afternoon, which details the Riyadh regime’s involvement in a massive intelligence campaign against its crisis-stricken southern neighbor, and its frantic attempts to undermine Yemen’s national security through assassination attempts.The film reveals that the Saudi General Intelligence Presidency is directly engaged in formation of terror cells.It goes on to expose the identities and pictures of some Yemeni nationals, who used to contribute to the Riyadh regime’s sinister plots and were captured recently.The documentary also discloses that Yemeni citizens Mohammad Ali al-Maqdishi and Fadl Hussein al-Maqri were assigned by Saudi intelligence officials to set up two cells.The first cell, led by Tariq Mohammad Ahmad al-Ghazali, was tasked with disturbing security and wreaking havoc across Ba'dan district in Ibb province. Its members, however, failed to accomplish their mission.The other one was plotting to carry out assassination attempts against a number of public and official figures in Sana’a, Ibb and Dhamar.The film further shows the circumstances surrounding the assassination of Abdullah Al-Salami, and botched targeted killing of university professor Abdulkarim al-Habsi in Dhamar. Habsi survived the assassination bid, but was seriously injured in the assault.It also reveals a failed assassination attempt that targeted the deputy governor of Ibb province, Abdulwahed al-Marouei.Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015.The objective was to crush the popular Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen, and reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to achieve any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.