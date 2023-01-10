0
Tuesday 10 January 2023

Iraqi PMU Forces Repel Daesh Attack in Salahudin Province

Taking advantage of the bad weather, the Daesh militants attacked the government-backed Hashd Shaabi bases in a desert area east of Tikrit, about 170 kilometers north of Baghdad, according to Mohammed al-Bazi of the provincial police command.

The attack sparked a fierce clash that led to the martyrdom of a Hashd Shaabi member and injuries of three others, al-Bazi said on Monday.

A statement obtained by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) said the attackers withdrew after reinforcements from Hashd Shaabi arrived.

Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against terrorists in recent months to counter their increased activity.

Since the defeat of Daesh in 2017, the security situation in Iraq has improved. The remnants of the terrorist group, however, have since melted into urban areas, deserts, and rugged terrain, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
