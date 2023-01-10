0
Tuesday 10 January 2023

More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Intelligence Ministry said a total of six operational teams of Mossad have been detected in Iran in the past few weeks.

The ministry said 23 operational and logistical elements of those terrorist teams have been identified in the provinces of Tehran, Isfahan, Yazd, West Azarbaijan and Golestan, adding that 13 people have been arrested so far and their various equipment used for operations has been confiscated.

The ringleader of the network, operating under the alias Sirous, was residing in a European country and established contact with the operational agents inside Iran via Instagram and WhatsApp social networks, it added.

The Intelligence Ministry also noted that the Mossad terrorist organization had plans to take advantage of the recent riots in some parts of Iran to assassinate a military official, conduct several acts of sabotage in big cities, and transfer huge quantities of explosives to Iran from the southern sea borders, adding that all of their elements have been identified and arrested.

The ministry described the successful counter-espionage operation as the second big defeat that the fake and transient Zionist regime has suffered in the intelligence and operational sphere from Iran in less than six months.
