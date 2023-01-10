Al-Saud Royals to Form a Front against MBS: He Might Lead the Monarchy towards Collapse

Islam Times - Diplomatic sources revealed that “unprecedented steps have been implemented silently for months to form a united front against Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS].”

According to Saudileaks, one of the princes of the Al Saud family unveiled that “marginalized Al-Saud senior princes in believe that the continued silence on Mohammed bin Salman’s policies will mean a significant marginalization of them and a more significant weakening of the ruling family.”The sources indicated that the councils of the princes of the Al-Saud hesitated in an unprecedented way that if the situation continued with MBS’s path, then the fate of the royal family would be demise.As the internal disputes within the royal family have begun to come out into the open, amid talk of princes and princesses escaping abroad with their money and the formation of a front against the crown prince, all of this ravage the family that ruled one of the wealthiest kingdoms in the world for more than a century and a quarter, and makes its fate the annihilation.The royals fear that MBS’ “dealing with files related to the royal family in Saudi Arabia caused problems that could lead to the collapse of the royal family and the collapse of the monarchy in the Kingdom if the situation remains as it is.”This comes as MBS continued in arresting and placing princes and princesses under house arrest, reducing the allocations of princes and princesses, isolating all those who doubted his loyalty, and withdrawing investments from some of them.He also imposed levies on some of them to not imprison them. As happened with Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal and the Public Investment Fund, headed by Mohammed bin Salman personally, completely controlled his Kingdom Holding Company following the Ritz-Carlton arrests in 2017.Although the Saudi royal family, according to Western reports, spends no less than $10 billion each year on its opulence and luxury and building palaces and resorts, MBS deliberately reduced the financial allocations related to some princes whose loyalty he suspects, or that they may be alternatives in the event overthrow him.Although Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz bin Salman had no political ambition, the Saudi authorities arrested him.