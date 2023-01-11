0
Wednesday 11 January 2023 - 11:14

OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”

Story Code : 1034864
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
In a press statement following an extraordinary meeting on Tuesday, the Jeddah-based intergovernmental organization denounced Ben Gvir's visit as a "serious provocation" and a "blatant violation of international law," calling for imposing sanctions on the extremist minister for desecrating the sanctity of al-Aqsa Mosque.

The OIC also urged the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] "to assume its responsibilitie" and "act urgently to take the necessary measures, without selectivity or double standards, to deter and stop the dangerous ‘Israeli’ escalation” in East al-Quds.

The Muslim organization went on to say that Haram al-Sharif "is an exclusive place of worship for Muslims," and the state of Palestine has sovereignty over al-Quds, the Old City, and all its holy sites, stressing that all measures taken by ‘Israel’ to change the legal status of the city or its demographic composition are "null and void and have no legal effect."

The OIC further warned against any “Israeli” assault on al-Aqsa, "including provocations, continued abuses, and daily serious attacks by the Israeli colonial occupation authorities."

It also condemned “Israeli” settlers’ “repeated attacks” on Christian holy places and properties in al-Quds.

On January 3, Ben Gvir entered the holy site of al-Aqsa Mosque through the Moroccan Gate, also known as the Mughrabi Gate, sparking widespread condemnation. 

Hardline “Israeli” legislators and extremist settlers regularly storm the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied city, a provocative move that infuriates Palestinians. Such mass settler break-ins almost always take place at the behest of Tel Aviv-backed temple groups and under the auspices of the “Israeli” police in al-Quds.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound, which sits just above the Western Wall plaza, houses both the Dome of the Rock and the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The apartheid “Israeli” regime enables the Jewish visitation of al-Aqsa despite the fact that an agreement signed between the “Israeli” entity and the Jordanian government in the wake of “Israel’s” occupation of East al-Quds [Jerusalem] in 1967 prohibits non-Muslim worship at the compound.
Comment


Featured Stories
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023