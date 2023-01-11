0
Wednesday 11 January 2023 - 11:15

Western Military Aid to Ukraine Nearly Equals Russia’s 2022 Defense Budget

Story Code : 1034865
Western Military Aid to Ukraine Nearly Equals Russia’s 2022 Defense Budget
Western military aid to Ukraine amounts to nearly 95% of Russia’s defense expenditures, which stood at $51.1 billion last year.

The overall aid, received by the Kiev government from western countries and international organizations since the start of the war, is estimated at more than $150.8 billion in Ukraine, according to official statements of donor countries and media reports.

Therefore, total Western aid to Ukraine since late February 2022 exceeded the Ukrainian budget (estimated by $55.5 billion) by almost three times.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that "military potential and capacities of nearly all principal NATO members are currently being actively used" against Russia.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said Russia was fighting in Ukraine not against Kiev forces, but rather against the entire "collective West."
Comment


Featured Stories
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023