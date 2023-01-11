US Extends Protection of Ex-officials Versus Iran Revenge

Islam Times - The Biden administration has again extended government protection to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his top Iran aides due to persistent threats against them from the revenge of Iran after the assassination of Let. Gen. Martyr Soleimani, the Associated Press reported.

In separate notices sent to Congress last week, the State Department said the threats to Mike Pompeo, former US Secretary of state, and Brian Hook remained “serious and credible.”Hook served as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Iran.According to the associated press, along with Pompeo, Hook was the public face of the U.S. “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran following President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.Iran blamed both men for the U.S. assassination of IRCG Quds Forces Commande Lt. Gen. Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020 and vowed revenge.The Jan. 5 notifications to Congress marked the 10th time the State Department has extended protection to Hook since he left office in January 2021 and the seventh time it has been extended to Pompeo.The discrepancy arises because Pompeo, as a former Cabinet secretary, automatically had government security for several months after leaving office.The notifications, obtained by The Associated Press, were signed by Acting Deputy Secretary of State John Bass.