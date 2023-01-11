0
Wednesday 11 January 2023 - 13:15

Russia Fighting US-led Nato in Ukraine: Putin's Top Ally

Story Code : 1034881
Russia Fighting US-led Nato in Ukraine: Putin
Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev is seen by diplomats as one of the major influences on Putin, who has promised victory in Ukraine despite a series of battlefield setbacks.

"The events in Ukraine are not a clash between Moscow and Kyiv — this is a military confrontation between Russia and Nato, and above all the US and Britain," Patrushev told the "Argumenti Fakti" newspaper in an interview.

"The Westerners' plans are to continue to pull Russia apart, and eventually just erase it from the political map of the world," Patrushev said.

The US has denied Russian claims that it wants to destroy Russia, the world's biggest producer of natural resources, while President Joe Biden has cautioned that a conflict between Russia and Nato could trigger World War Three.

Asked about Patrushev's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Nato and the US were part of the Ukraine conflict.

"De facto they have already become an indirect party to this conflict, pumping Ukraine with weapons, technologies, intelligence information and so on," Peskov told a regular news briefing.

Russia's Feb 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when the Soviet Union and the US came closest to an intentional nuclear war.

The US and its allies have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an imperial land grab, while Ukraine has vowed to fight until the last Russian soldier is ejected from its territory.
Comment


Featured Stories
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
Hezbollah Poses Greatest Threat to ‘Israel’: Jerusalem Post
8 January 2023
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
NYT: Pentagon Misled Public on Drone Strike that Killed Children in Afghansitan
7 January 2023
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
US to Arm Kiev with $3.75 billion Package Including Sea Sparrows
7 January 2023