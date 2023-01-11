Over 20 Reportedly Killed or Injured in Kabul Blast

Islam Times - An explosion occurred in Kabul near the building of the Afghan foreign ministry on Wednesday, sources said.

Ambulances reportedly arrived at the scene, where gunshots were also heard. More details about the incident have yet to be revealed. Media reports have meanwhile claimed that more than twenty people were killed or wounded in the explosion, Sputnik reported.The developments come after Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said in early January that an explosion had occurred at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul.He added that a number of people were killed or injured as a result of the incident."This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the regional affiliate of Daesh (ISIL or ISIS), known as the Daesh in Khorasan Province, has increased its attacks since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.