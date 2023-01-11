0
Wednesday 11 January 2023 - 22:14

Pakistani PM Reports Global Pledges of $9.7B in Flood Aid

Story Code : 1034978
Pakistani PM Reports Global Pledges of $9.7B in Flood Aid
Shahbaz Sharif said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres fought for the flood victims “like a Pakistani" during a recent fundraising conference in Geneva, AP reported.

At a news conference in Islamabad, Sharif pledged transparency when the money is spent, and added that the government would try to prevent a repeat of last summer's deluge. At one point, one-third of the impoverished country was under water, a “doomsday before the doomsday" of Earth's changing climate.

The floods destroyed more than 2 million homes and caused more than $30 billion in damage. Previously, Pakistan said that it needed $16.3 billion for reconstruction and that the country would cover almost half of that amount. For the rest, the country sought donations.

Sharif said the response to Pakistan's appeal in Geneva was beyond his expectation. He said the Saudi government has indicated that it will invest $10 billion in Pakistan apart from depositing $2 billion with the country's central bank, a move that experts say would boost Pakistan's fragile economy.

Sharif said he will also travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday on a two-day official visit.

However, such UN pledging conferences often draw promises of big sums from governments, international organizations and other donors, but the pledges aren't always fulfilled.

Pakistani authorities say thousands of flood victims are still living in open areas.

Pakistan plays a negligible role in global warming and emits less than 1% of heat-trapping carbon dioxide. But like other developing countries, it has been vulnerable to climate-induced damage, experts say.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
10 January 2023
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023