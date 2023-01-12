Iran Sentences Ex-official to Death over UK Spying
Story Code : 1035062
The judiciary said Akbari, who remained deputy defense minister until 2001, was a key spy for British intelligence, Tasnim news agency reported. It said Iranian intelligence unmasked the spying by feeding him false information.
Tasnim also reported that he had spied on past nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers. It is worth noting Akbari had served as deputy defense minister under President Mohammad Khatami
The Iranian intelligence ministry indicated that Akbari was recruited during a visit to Europe, adding that he provided Britain with his data several times.