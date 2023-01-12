0
Thursday 12 January 2023 - 09:26

US May Raise Tensions in Asia to Make China Stop Supporting Russia, Expert Warns

Story Code : 1035068
US May Raise Tensions in Asia to Make China Stop Supporting Russia, Expert Warns
According to him, tensions in the Asia-Pacific region will only grow in the coming years as Washington plans to spark a crisis similar to the Ukrainian conflict there in the foreseeable future. "This is where things are going.

It is being done on purpose in order to make sure that there are at least two vortexes of conflict, one in Europe and another in Asia. In fact, the United States will be the only country that will remain unaffected," the expert told TASS.

Maslov pointed out that Washington’s main goal was to keep Beijing under constant pressure. "I don’t rule out that China will be asked to stop supporting Russia in exchange for being left alone," he noted.

The main risks in this regard come from the situation around Taiwan, the analyst stressed, adding that China also had territorial disputes with India and Japan. The Korean Peninsula was another dangerous area.

"It won’t be so much about testing the Chinese armed forces but trying to tarnish the image of a country that calls for resolving issues through peaceful diplomatic means," the expert concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
10 January 2023
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023