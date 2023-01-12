US May Raise Tensions in Asia to Make China Stop Supporting Russia, Expert Warns

Islam Times - The West plans to spark conflicts around China, particularly in order to make it stop supporting Russia, Director of Moscow State University’s Institute of Asian and African Studies Alexey Maslov said.

According to him, tensions in the Asia-Pacific region will only grow in the coming years as Washington plans to spark a crisis similar to the Ukrainian conflict there in the foreseeable future. "This is where things are going.It is being done on purpose in order to make sure that there are at least two vortexes of conflict, one in Europe and another in Asia. In fact, the United States will be the only country that will remain unaffected," the expert told TASS.Maslov pointed out that Washington’s main goal was to keep Beijing under constant pressure. "I don’t rule out that China will be asked to stop supporting Russia in exchange for being left alone," he noted.The main risks in this regard come from the situation around Taiwan, the analyst stressed, adding that China also had territorial disputes with India and Japan. The Korean Peninsula was another dangerous area."It won’t be so much about testing the Chinese armed forces but trying to tarnish the image of a country that calls for resolving issues through peaceful diplomatic means," the expert concluded.