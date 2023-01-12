0
Thursday 12 January 2023 - 10:20

Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War

Story Code : 1035080
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi came up with the proposal during a telephone conversation with the Russian head of state on Wednesday.

“The Islamic Republic,” the Iranian chief executive said, “was ready to play an active and constructive role toward ending the hostilities and establishing peace in the ex-Soviet Republic.”

The Iranian proposal came while, ever since the beginning of the war, Ukraine's Western allies, led by the US, have been pumping Kiev full of advanced weapons and slapping Russia with a slew of sanctions, steps Moscow says will only prolong the conflict.

Raisi further stated that “The regional issues, including the ones that pertain to the Caucasus region and Syria, could only be resolved through cooperation and coordination.”

"The Islamic Republic invariably lays emphasis on the [importance of] strengthening of regional convergence and [points out] the detrimental effect of foreign intervention [in the region]," he said.

Concerning Syria, the Iranian president stressed that “The issues that are related to the Arab country had to be pursued through the Astana Format.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi emphasized the need for constant development of the economic ties between Iran and Russia, especially in the transit and energy areas. He said such Russo-Iranian cooperation stands to institutionalize beneficial relations that served to profit both the two nations and the countries of the region.

Putin, for his part, welcomed Iran's proposal for the establishment of peace in Ukraine and likewise stressed the importance of coordination within the Astana Format among the concerned parties toward the resolution of Syria's problems.

He also considered comprehensive economic cooperation between the countries to be very fruitful for their relations.

“Expansion of the countries’ capacities and cooperation, including in the transit and energy areas, stands to benefit the economies of the entire Eurasian region,” the Russian president concluded.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
10 January 2023
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
Iran Armed Forces Cooperating with Court on Ukrainian Plane Crash Case
8 January 2023
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
Poll Results Slap Normalization Regimes: 84% of Arabs Reject Recognition of ‘Israel’
8 January 2023
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
Sheikh Qassem: Iran is Advancing, Shining
8 January 2023