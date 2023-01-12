0
Thursday 12 January 2023 - 11:26

“Israeli” Officers Warn War Minister of Increase in Resistance Activities in WB

The officers explained to the war minister that every entry of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] is accompanied by live fire from several directions, in addition to the use of explosive devices, barriers and booby-trapped buildings as the threat increases.

According to the site, the officers estimated that the increase in resistance activities stem from, inter alia, the loss of governance by the Palestinian Authority [PA] in the villages and refugee camps, and in the wake of the influx of money from the Palestinian factions in the besieged Gaza Strip to the occupied West Bank.

In the same context, the officers noted that “violence” [the heroic operations] will increase in the region in 2023 amid the absence of any political horizon, the preoccupation with al-Aqsa Mosque and claims of changing the status quo.

Further, the website pointed out that “a Zionist military source predicted an increase in the resistance activities in the West Bank at the end of the week, four shootings were carried out in the past 24 hours.” It added, “such activities are increasing due to a large amount of the weapons that are ‘infiltrating’ into the West Bank.”

Likewise, the previous source clarified that in the wake of the weakness of the PA’s control over its areas, the [Palestinian] security services are afraid to operate in refugee camps, specifically in Nablus and Jenin, according to Bohbot.
