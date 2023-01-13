0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 08:13

Young Palestinian Man Dies of Injury from Israeli Gunfire

Identified as Abdul Hadi Fakhri Nazzal, the Palestinian was shot in the chest and neck by Israeli forces during the Thursday raid on the town of Qabatiya.

Earlier on Thursday, Israeli forces shot another Palestinian man, Habib Mohammad Ikmail, in the head in the same town. The 25-year-old was later pronounced dead in a hospital in Jenin.

According to reports, heavy gunfire started after Israeli forces surrounded the house of an activist in the town. Three more Palestinians were also injured during the attack, according to the Ministry of Health.

Also on Thursday, a Palestinian named as Samir Ouni Harbi Aslan was killed while trying to stop Israeli forces from arresting his son at Qalandiya refugee camp north of al-Quds. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the 41-year-old man was shot in the chest during the raid.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

According to the United Nations, the number of Palestinians killed by Israel in the West Bank in 2022 was the highest in 16 years.
