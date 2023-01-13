0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 08:14

Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board

In a meeting with a number of poets and panegyrists of the Holy Prophet’s household in Tehran on Thursday, Imam Khamenei underlined that “They attempted in vain to rally the Iranians behind their plot to overthrow the government and disintegrate the Islamic Republic.”

“The enemies used all their means to foment the riots,” he said, explaining that “The enemy sought to abuse the economic situation in the country to turn the people against their government.”

He further said that the enemies also sought to undermine the country’s security by fooling some cohorts inside the country with the aim of dividing the nation by focusing on ethnic and religious differences of the people.

In parallel, His Eminence said that the enemies also waged a propaganda war against the country by instigating Iranophobia, while all their attempts failed because their calculations were wrong.

“They were wrong because the will and determination of the Islamic Republic was stronger and firmer than all their power factors,” the Leader stated.

Moreover, Imam Khamenei underscored that “They have been attempting against the Islamic Republic for the past 40 years, but because their calculations were wrong, they have failed so far, and so will they in the future.”

He urged the nation for more awakening and unity against the increased enemy's conspiracies, saying “We should also be careful. We should not be negligent and proud and say that the games are over. We must stay in the field and know that hope and national unity are the factors that save the nation.”

The Leader went on to note that there are different viewpoints in the country but what brings the nation together is religion.

In addition, he underlined that “by getting stronger and maintaining unity the enemy will be disappointed.”

On another level, His Eminence hailed the role that the eulogists and religious poets played in both the victory of the Islamic revolution as well as guarding the revolution after its victory.

He also urged the eulogists to recognize the changing global trends and try to update their activities with the new developments.
