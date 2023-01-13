Turkish Foreign Ministry Summons Swedish Ambassador in Ankara

Islam Times - Turkey has summoned the Swedish ambassador to convey Ankara’s displeasure after a mannequin depicting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğanwas reportedly hung outside the city hall in Stockholm.

Turkey summoned Sweden's ambassador to Ankara on Thursday, a diplomatic source said, over a demonstration in Stockholm in which a puppet of President Tayyip Erdogan was hung from its feet.Turkish officials on Thursday described the incident as “terrorist propaganda” by supporters of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and other Kurdish militant groups.Turkish media TRT said the ambassador was informed that Turkey strongly condemns the “heinous act.” Turkish officials also said the act was contrary to an agreement that Turkey has reached with Sweden and Finland under which the two promised to crack down on Kurdish militants as they seek Turkish approval for their NATO membership bids.Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström condemned the act.Fahrettin Altun, the communications director for Erdogan’s office, responded to Billström's tweet by condemning the incident and urging Swedish authorities “to take necessary steps against terrorist groups” without delay.