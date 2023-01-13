0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 09:51

Grossi Says No Progress Is Made in Iran Nuclear Talks

Grossi Says No Progress Is Made in Iran Nuclear Talks
On Thursday, after the meeting with Pope Francis, the leader of the world Catholics in the Vatican, Raphael Grossi in an interview with Vatican Media, regarding the negotiations to lift the sanctions against Iran, said: "A deadlock has been created and the talks have been interrupted."

In the past years, the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeated some of the claims made by the Israeli regime against Iran's nuclear program. Tehran considered these claims to be fake and has strongly rejected them.

Iranian officials have emphasized that Tehran has given detailed answers to the questions raised by the International Atomic Energy Agency, but the agency bases its reports on information received from Iran's adversaries. 
