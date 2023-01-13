0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 09:53

Former White House Speaker Says Trump Is a Proven Loser

Story Code : 1035232
Former White House Speaker Says Trump Is a Proven Loser
In an interview, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, called former US President Donald Trump a "proven loser".

“He’s fading fast,” Ryan told CNN on Thursday. “He is a proven loser. He cost us the House in ’18, he cost us the White House in ’20, he cost us the Senate again and again.”

Ryan said he does not believe Trump will get the party nomination as Republicans begin to focus more on issues like fiscal responsibility and less on personalities.

“I think we are moving past Trump,” he added. “I really think that’s the case. I can’t imagine him getting the nomination, frankly.”

Trump is the only prominent Republican to officially launch a 2024 presidential campaign; however, a number of prominent GOP figures are considering White House runs.

Ryan has been a vocal critic of the former president in recent months. In October, he said Trump’s “unelectability will be palpable” by the 2024 presidential election, again predicting that Republicans would choose a different nominee.
