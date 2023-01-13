0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 11:13

Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden

Story Code : 1035253
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Speaking at so-called “Justice Department” press conference, Garland named federal prosecutor Robert Hur as the special counsel, claiming that Hur would “carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner.”

Appointed US Attorney for the District of Maryland by former President Donald Trump in 2017, Hur resigned from that post shortly after Biden took office. He previously worked with FBI Director Christopher Wray, who despite also being appointed by Trump, has been accused by the former president and his allies of “weaponizing” the agency to persecute conservatives.

As Maryland’s chief prosecutor, Hur led an investigation into the theft of classified information by two so-called National Security Agency contractors, securing prison time for both.

White House counsel Richard Sauber confirmed this week that Biden’s lawyers had discovered classified documents at an office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania, in November. Dating from Biden’s time as vice president, the documents included sensitive information on Ukraine, Iran, and the UK, CNN reported on Tuesday.

Sauber also confirmed that a second box of secret documents was found in a garage at Biden’s Delaware home, and another single file inside the property. Garland said that he authorized a preliminary investigation into the documents in November, before deciding to name Hur special counsel.

With Hur’s appointment, both Biden and Trump are now under investigation for unauthorized removal of classified documents or material. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida was raided by armed FBI agents last August in a pre-dawn operation that recovered hundreds of government documents.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
12 January 2023
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
11 January 2023
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
10 January 2023
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
New US House Speaker Promises to Limit Ukraine Aid: Report
10 January 2023
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
Iran Honoring Int’l Obligations Regarding Ukrainian Plane Crash Case: Spokesman
9 January 2023
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
China-Taiwan: Beijing Conducts New Military Drills Near Island
9 January 2023
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
Human Rights Ministry Raps Saudi-Led Coalition’s Atrocities in Yemen’s Border Areas
9 January 2023