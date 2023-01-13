0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 11:15

Iran’s FM in Beirut: To Maintain Support for Lebanon, Hezbollah

Upon arrival at Beirut International Airport late Thursday, Amir Abdollahian expressed hope that political blocs end the country's political deadlock and elect a new president.

The top Iranian diplomat further stated that his visit, which comes at the official invitation of his caretaker counterpart Abdullah Bouhabib, “is aimed at holding consultations on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues, including the latest developments across the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will mightily continue its support for the Lebanese people, government, army and resistance forces,” he emphasized.

Amir Abdollahian also pointed to Lebanon’s political crisis to elect a successor to former president Michel Aoun after the post was vacated on October 31 last year.

“We have no doubt that various political factions in Lebanon will be able to elect a new president competently and without any foreign interference,” he said.

In parallel, the Iranian minister invited all Lebanese political blocs to engage in dialogue and reach consensus in order to break the political deadlock in electing a new president.
