0
Friday 13 January 2023 - 22:01

West 'Real Source' of Ukraine Crisis: Russian Envoy

Story Code : 1035371
West
"International law was repeatedly floated and harmed, well before that, and not by Russia," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council open debate on the rule of law.

"Let us take some of these examples, the real source of the Ukraine crisis, the hypocrisy of the West and its absolute unwillingness to address the other’s interests."

The collective West has been pushing the narrative that Russia is responsible for threats to international peace and security while ignoring its own egregious violations of international law, Nebenzia said, according to Sputnik.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the current crisis goes back to the United States' desire to play the role of a global policeman, which Washington unilaterally took upon itself.

Russia believes that international law was dealt a "fatal blow" when European countries trampled on the guarantees made to the democratically-elected Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who was stripped of his post in violation of the then constitution, he said.

Nebenzia also listed various instances where the collective West failed to uphold international law and was never held accountable for violating the rule of law such as in Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya and Ukraine.

"If Washington or its allies need to invade somewhere or bomb somewhere, it suffices to declare that there are terrorists there," Nebenzia added.

Nebenzia earlier blasted calls to launch a tribunal to investigate Russia's alleged aggression against Ukraine, underscoring the such an initiative would be "ridiculous" and a complete waste of time.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
13 January 2023
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
13 January 2023
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
12 January 2023
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
12 January 2023
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
11 January 2023
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023
Classified Documents from Biden
Classified Documents from Biden's Vice Presidency Found at Think Tank
10 January 2023
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
Two Terror Teams Tied to Saudi Intelligence Agency Dismantled in Yemen
10 January 2023
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
More Mossad Elements Captured in Iran, Plot to Assassinate Military Official Foiled
10 January 2023