Sayyed Nasrallah Discusses with Iran’s Abdollahian Latest Developments in Palestine, Entire Region
The meeting discussed the latest developments and the political situation in Lebanon, Occupied Palestine and the entire region, concentrating on the threats made by the Israeli enemy’s officials after the formation of the new government composed of extremists and corrupts.
Sayyed Nasrallah and his guests also discussed the role of the axis of resistance in confronting the regional and international incidents as well as developments.