Saturday 14 January 2023 - 09:22

UN Envoy Postpones Visit to Yemen

UN Envoy Postpones Visit to Yemen
Hans Grundberg formerly mediated to bring the Saudi-led coalition to a ceasefire in its war on Yemen but for several times but each time it failed. 

As Al-Mayadeen reports Hans Grundberg, the UN envoy to Yemen, has postponed his trip to Sana'a on Saturday until further notice.

The reason behind the postponement, according to the sources al-Mayadeen quotes, is the Yemeni officials' restraint to receive Grundberg. 

With the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, Saudi Arabia has carried out the military invasion of Yemen since March 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea, and air.

As the blockade of Yemen continues, more than two million children are malnourished and more than 17 million, including 9 million children, suffer from a lack of water, sanitation, and health services.
