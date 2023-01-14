Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged

Islam Times - Alireza Akbari, the son of Ali with double Iranian-British citizenship, was sentenced to death on charges of "spreading corruption on Earth" (Spreading corruption on Earth that threatens social and political well-being" and extensive actions against the country's internal and external security through espionage for the British government's intelligence agency, was executed.

The verdict of Alireza Akbari, charged with corruption on the earth and extensive action against the internal and external security of the country through espionage for the intelligence agency of the British government in exchange for receiving a salary of 1,805,000 euros, 265,000 British pounds and 50,000 US dollars to the death penalty, was executed.According to the verdict issued, the spy's actions in the past years against the country's national security, espionage for the benefit of England, communications with the MI6 spy service, and the number of extensive meetings with enemy intelligence officers in different countries and a long period of espionage, are examples of a massive crime against the country's internal and external security in such a way that it has caused a severe disturbance in the public order of the country to a large extent.Also, the actions of the British spy service, in this case, have shown the value of the convict, the importance of his access, and the enemy's trust in him.British intelligence service provided Akbari with intelligence and espionage training and assistance like establishing a front company abroad and also providing special communication tools, and huge financial resources, granting British citizenship indicates the high importance of the convict for MI6.After leaving the country and staying in England, he started cooperating with London study institutions, and according to the previous accesses, while in Iran, he collected information and provided information to those institutions that were under the management of intelligence officers.However, the counter-espionage officers of the Ministry of Intelligence, after discovering the espionage activities of Akbari, and completing the information about his goals at some point feed him with false information to mislead the British spy service.The convict's actions and communications with the British spy service can be divided into two stages. One from 2003 to 2008 and then after fleeing the country and returning.The convict, Alireza Akbari, retired in 2001 and turned to research and commercial activities in the private sector, which was identified by the British Secret Intelligence Service, and the process of recruiting him was started by an Iranian contact who had a relationship with Akbari in the past.After obtaining British citizenship and inquiring about his clear status, Akbari returned to Iran and continued to cooperate with the British Secret Intelligence Service, and finally, after the intelligence operation, he was arrested by the security forces with a judicial order.After issuing the indictment, the case was referred to the court and court sessions were held in the presence of the convict and his lawyer About to the report of the Ministry of Intelligence and the evidence provided by the internal security services, the clear confessions of the convict and his extensive actions in cooperation with the British spy service, the receiving huge sums of money, and considering that he had full knowledge and awareness of his actions and he was able to easily recognize the effect of his betrayal on the country, the court sentenced the convict to death on the charge of corruption on earth and extensive action against the internal and external security of the country.The verdict issued by the court was implemented after approval by the Supreme Court.