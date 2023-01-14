0
Saturday 14 January 2023 - 10:31

Brazil: Ex-President to Be Investigated over Riots

On Sunday, Bolsonaro supporters stormed and looted the buildings in Brasilia that house the presidential office, parliament, and the Supreme Court – in protest over the outcome of the highly contentious presidential election in October, which leftist politician Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva won by a razor-thin margin of less than 2% of the vote.

Bolsonaro posted a video on Facebook on January 10, in which a regional official claimed that “Lula has not been elected by the Brazilian people.”

Judge Alexandre de Moraes said in a statement that by posting the now-deleted video that questioned the legality of the vote, “Bolsonaro delivered a public incitement to commit crimes.”

He further added that although the video was posted two days after the Brasilia attacks, there was a “connection” between the message spread by the former president and the violence.

“It is important to point out that the former President Jair Bolsonaro has repeatedly engaged in the same conduct for which he is now being investigated,” de Moraes wrote.

The judge requested that Facebook’s parent company, Meta, preserve the video in question so that investigators can analyze its impact. De Moraes has not ordered that Bolsonaro be questioned immediately, saying that a hearing on the matter will be held later. Bolsonaro is currently out of the country.
