Saturday 14 January 2023 - 10:38

Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital

Story Code : 1035441
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway, Arab Nees reported.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said that “explosions were heard in Dniprovskyi district, left bank of Kyiv.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the explosions were caused by the strikes or by air defense systems operating.

The Ukrainian capital hasn’t been attacked since New Year’s night.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbas republics.
