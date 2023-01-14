0
Saturday 14 January 2023 - 11:39

US Warned of Default

Story Code : 1035454
US Warned of Default
“Once the limit is reached, Treasury will need to start taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting on its obligations,” Yellen wrote.

She further noted, however, that these measures will only go as far as to give the Congress time to negotiate and pass a debt limit hike, most likely until early June.

“The use of extraordinary measures enables the government to meet its obligations for only a limited amount of time…It is therefore critical that Congress act in a timely manner to increase or suspend the debt limit. Failure to meet the government’s obligations would cause irreparable harm to the US economy, the livelihoods of all Americans, and global financial stability,” the secretary stated.

The US debt is currently capped at $31.4 trillion. The ceiling was last lifted in December 2021.

There are concerns that the process of hiking the limit may be drawn out, as there are disputes over the move between the Republican and Democratic parties. However, following Yellen's letter, the White House said it would support an increase and urged Congress to act in a prompt and bipartisan way.
Comment


Featured Stories
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
13 January 2023
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
13 January 2023
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
12 January 2023
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
12 January 2023
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
11 January 2023
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023