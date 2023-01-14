0
Saturday 14 January 2023 - 20:57

Iranian FM in Damascus after Beirut Visit

Story Code : 1035553
Iranian FM in Damascus after Beirut Visit
He was received by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mikdad upon arrival at Damascus International Airport on Saturday.

Earlier, the Iranian foreign minister had held meetings with senior Lebanese officials during his stay in Beirut.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic’s support for Lebanon’s stability.

Abdollahian said the two sides explored avenues to promote reciprocal cooperation in the fields of trade, economic and tourism.

Amir-Abdollahian noted that Iran, which enjoys great technological capabilities, stands ready to construct the power plants that Lebanon needs within the framework of an agreement that will be finalized.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
13 January 2023
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
13 January 2023
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
12 January 2023
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
12 January 2023
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
11 January 2023
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023