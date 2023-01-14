Iran Summons UK Envoy over Britain’s Interference

Islam Times - UK Ambassador to Tehran Simon Shercliff was called to the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in protest at the unreasonable interference from British officials in the affairs relating to Iran’s national security.

In the meeting, Iran’s protest was filed with the British government against acts of sabotage against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national security, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.It came after the UK officials’ reaction to the execution of former Iranian official Alireza Akbari, who was hanged for spying for the British intelligence agency.The director general of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s West Europe Department pointed to tangible information about the trap set for Akbari by the British side, saying the UK government must be held accountable over its unconventional links that led to a breach of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s national security. The director general also noted that unjustified and mischievous support for a spy is at odds with claims of seeking relations based on mutual respect.The Iranian Foreign Ministry official stressed that a decisive action on the part of Iran to safeguard its national security wouldn’t be contingent upon the consent of other governments, including Britain, and said the continuation of such illegal and criminal acts will not be tolerated.The director general added that the British government must accept responsibility for the implications of continuing its unconventional and interfering approach.It was further underlined that under the laws of the Islamic Republic of Iran, dual nationality is not accepted and Britain’s meddling and destructive statements under this pretext are unwarranted.The Iranian diplomat once again condemned any threatening and unreasonable act against Iran’s national security and demanded that the British ambassador reflect the matter to London.Simon Shercliff said that he would convey Iran’s views to the British government.