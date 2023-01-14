Thousands of Tunisians Rally against President on Revolution Anniversary

Islam Times - Thousands of protesters marched against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of near total power in central Tunis on Saturday, demanding he step down as they marked the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy.

The central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the traditional site for major demonstrations, was crowded with thousands of protesters waving Tunisian flags, according to a Reuters journalist there, amid chants of "the people demand the fall of the regime".A heavy police presence remained outside the Interior Ministry building on the street, along with water cannon.Protesters had pushed past police and metal barricades to reach the avenue, defying initial efforts by the authorities to keep separate several parallel protests that had been called by different political parties and civil society organizations."We were on Bourguiba in January 2011 when Saied was not present... Today he is closing Bourguiba to us. We will reach it whatever the price," said Chaima Issa, an activist who took part in the 2011 revolution before the crowd pushed through the barriers.Saied shut down the elected parliament in 2021 and began to reshape the political system, but low turnout for December's election of a new, mostly powerless, legislature revealed little public appetite for his changes.The main political forces, including most parties and the labor union, now oppose Saied's project, with many of them calling it an anti-democratic coup.However, they have failed to repair deep ideological and personal fissures that divided them for years rather than forming a united front.Many parties still reject a role for the biggest party, Ennahda. The powerful UGTT labor union seeks a national dialogue but will not invite any party that accuses Saied of a coup.The protests come 12 years to the day after the ousting of former autocrat, Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, and Jan. 14 is seen by most Tunisian parties and civil society groups as the anniversary of the revolution.However, Saied unilaterally changed the official anniversary date and has said he regards Jan. 14 as a moment when the revolution went astray.While there has been no major crackdown on opponents of Saied, and police have allowed most protests against him, their handling of demonstrations on Jan. 14 last year was more forceful, prompting condemnation from rights activists.