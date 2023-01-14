0
Saturday 14 January 2023 - 21:28

Ukrainian Soldiers Could Be Preparing Attack Using Chemical Weapons: Russian Embassy

Story Code : 1035569
“A video published by Ukrainian military apparently shows them preparing to use chemical weapons, possibly phosgene, prohibited by UN CWC [chemical weapons convention], against Russian military. Letters ‘OB’ stand for toxic munition. This also explains why the gas cylinders need to be stored in the fridge,” the Russian embassy explained in its tweet.

In December, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin said that Moscow had information contractors from the United States were helping prepare “chemical provocations” in Ukraine.

Earlier, in June 2022, similar warnings were voiced by the Russian Ministry of Defense, which at the time stated Kiev was intending to stage a “false flag” attack involving chemical weapons in order to frame Russia and provoke confrontations with NATO.
