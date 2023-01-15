0
Sunday 15 January 2023 - 08:19

Protesters March against Pension Reform, Inflation in Paris

Story Code : 1035633
Footage shows hundreds of protesters marching in the French capital with signs and banners amid a heavy police presence.

“Today we work, we have a salary, but despite the salary, we can't meet our needs because we are 'in fact more inundated with bills and we have almost nothing or zero money left to live on," a protester said.

"We cannot accept that in 2023 there will be people who are looking for food in garbage cans, people who have housing problems. I think we are entitled to demand better,” added a second.

The Macron government’s divisive overhaul to pensions will see the retirement age rise from 62 to 64 by 2030, sparking widespread criticism and calls for industrial action.

According to Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the minimum age to be eligible for a full pension will increase gradually by three months every year.
