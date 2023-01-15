0
Sunday 15 January 2023 - 09:06

Top Diplomats Weigh Plans to Broaden Iran-Syria Economic Ties

Story Code : 1035645
Top Diplomats Weigh Plans to Broaden Iran-Syria Economic Ties
In a Saturday meeting in Damascus, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad explored avenues for the expansion of economic and trade relations between the two states.

Pointing to plans to achieve optimum results from an upcoming visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Syria, Amirabdollahian highlighted the economic potential of the two countries and stressed the need to pave the way for closer collaboration between the private sectors and state-run organizations in the economic field.

He also noted that the finalization of a document of comprehensive long-term cooperation between Iran and Syria will operate as a road map to interaction in various areas.

It is necessary to elevate the economic and trade ties in proportion to the perfect political relations between Iran and Syria, Amirabdollahian stated.

For his part, Mekdad said his country is preparing a series of documents on the enhancement of relations with Iran that will be considered during the Iranian president’s trip to Damascus.

Syria also believes that the economic relations with Iran do not match the level of their political cooperation, he added, stressing the need for closer coordination and interaction between the two countries’ private and governmental companies.

The foreign minister of Iran has traveled to Syria after a trip to Lebanon.
