Sunday 15 January 2023 - 09:09

Reviving Dialogue between Russia, West Still Far Off: Russian UN Mission

Asked about potential ways to resume such a dialogue, he told RT on Saturday, "We will need to make sure that the West is aware how erroneous its policy has been, we will need to see it has reversed its support for the Ukrainian regime, because they are currently being given complete carte-blanche for crimes against humankind, against Ukraine’s population, and Russian-speaking people, as well as for all kinds of discrimination against Russian-speaking people."

"We will also need to see they have reversed their attitude to negotiations with Russia on security principles in Europe we proposed more than a year ago. This should be a serious and deep process without any shallow attempts at laying all the sins at Russia’s door or presenting Russia as a source of all problems for the international community," he added, TASS reported. 

According to the Russian diplomat, "If there is such a change, there will be a chance for us to hold good faith negotiations."

"This would be a very good scenario for the entire world, but, honestly speaking, we are still far away from that now," he lamented.

"And yet we are hopeful. We can see how lots of people in the West, including Western diplomats, are thinking of learning from the past, yet no practical steps toward this are currently being made. Politically, all we can hear is hostile rhetoric, with the conflict being fomented, so, I am afraid, there is no reason for optimism at the given stage," Polyansky added.
