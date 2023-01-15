0
Sunday 15 January 2023 - 12:17

Floods Kill Nearly 30 People in Philippines

Story Code : 1035664
Floods Kill Nearly 30 People in Philippines
A total of 1,281 houses have been damaged, 369 of them were completely destroyed. Over 50 cities have experienced power disruptions. More than 200 roads and over 50 bridges have been damaged by the floods, Sputnik reported.
 
A total of 217 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 112,600 people, according to the disaster management agency.
 
On Saturday, NDRRMC said that at least 20 people had died amid the floods caused by heavy rainfall. Another eight people were reported injured and one person was missing.
Comment


Featured Stories
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
13 January 2023
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
13 January 2023
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
12 January 2023
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
12 January 2023
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
11 January 2023
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023