Floods Kill Nearly 30 People in Philippines

Islam Times - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines has announced that the number of people killed and injured as a result of the floods has risen to 27.

A total of 217 evacuation centers have been set up, currently housing about 112,600 people, according to the disaster management agency.

On Saturday, NDRRMC said that at least 20 people had died amid the floods caused by heavy rainfall. Another eight people were reported injured and one person was missing.

A total of 1,281 houses have been damaged, 369 of them were completely destroyed. Over 50 cities have experienced power disruptions. More than 200 roads and over 50 bridges have been damaged by the floods, Sputnik reported.