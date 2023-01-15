Israeli Hardliners Only Cement Palestinian Resistance: Iran’s FM

Islam Times - The change of governments and figures in the Zionist regime could not alleviate their serious security and social problems, the Iranian foreign minister said, noting that the rise of hardline Israeli politicians would only strengthen the Palestinian resistance and nation.

The officials of the Palestinian groups briefed the Iranian official on the latest situation in Palestine and the occupied territories, appreciating the Islamic Republic for its unwavering support for Palestine and its nation and resistance.

They also paid homage to the late Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani for his precious role in supporting the Palestinian cause and in promoting resistance.

For his part, the Iranian foreign minister voiced satisfaction with the cordial meeting with the senior Palestinian officials and figures residing in Syria.

Amirabdollahian paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance front, including Lt. General Soleimani, saying that convening of the session in the Syrian capital is indicative of stronger convergence and unity in the axis backing Palestine.

The top Iranian diplomat described Palestine and al-Quds as the foremost issue of the Muslim world, saying Palestine will remain a top priority for the Islamic world until the formation of a Palestinian government in the entire ancient Palestinian land, with al-Quds as its capital.

He said the United States and its allies have, for many years, unveiled plan after plan, such as the Oslo Accords, the New Middle East, the Great Middle East, the Deal of the Century and the Abraham Accords, but the Palestinian nation and resistance sent all the schemes to the dustbin of history through unity and convergence.

Operation Saif al-Quds proved that the resistance and Palestine are alive, Amirabdollahian added, noting that even the 2023 World Cup also showed that Palestine is alive and the normalization of Arab-Israeli ties is not worth a penny, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He then referred to the formation of a new administration in the occupied territories, saying changes of names and figures lead to no change, but the posts in the Zionist regime change from one extremist to another one, causing extensive social and security problems and crises inside Israel.

Of course, extremists lead to greater convergence inside Palestine among the resistance and the Palestinian people, the Iranian foreign minister said.

“We get the message from meetings with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah and Secretary General of the Palestine Islamic Jihad Movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah in Lebanon and the gathering with the Palestinian brothers in Damascus, including officials of Hamas and all the participants, that the resistance is in its best shape,” Amirabdollahian stated.

He added that certain parties conspired recently to weaken the Islamic Republic through meddling and fueling riots in Iran and waged a full-blown hybrid cognitive war against the country, but the plots ended in failure thanks to God and the vigilance of the Iranian people.

During a visit to Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a meeting with a group of officials and senior members of different Palestinian resistance groups in Damascus on Saturday.