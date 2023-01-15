Over 60% of Hungarians Accuse EU of Using Double Standards, Poll Shows

Islam Times - Nearly two thirds of Hungarians oppose the decision of the European Union to freeze about $6.8 billion in EU funds for Hungary and believe that the bloc is using double standards, a survey conducted by Hungarian pollster Szazadveg shows.

An opinion poll, conducted by Szazadveg this month, revealed that 74% of Hungarians oppose the bloc’s freezing of funds for Hungary and 64% believe that the European Union is using double standards with respect to Hungary and other member states.

By freezing the funds, the bloc is attempting to "punish" Hungary, 60% of the survey’s 1,000 participants said. Meanwhile, 36% of Hungarians believe that the European Union is trying to reach a compromise with Budapest.

On December 12, EU countries reached a deal with Budapest to lower the amount of EU funds to Hungary, which had been frozen over concerns that the money may aid graft in the country, from 7.5 billion euros to 6.3 billion euros. According to US media, the decision was made so that Budapest lifts its veto on an EU aid package for Ukraine, Sputnik reported.