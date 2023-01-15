0
Sunday 15 January 2023 - 12:23

Over 60% of Hungarians Accuse EU of Using Double Standards, Poll Shows

Story Code : 1035667
Over 60% of Hungarians Accuse EU of Using Double Standards, Poll Shows
On December 12, EU countries reached a deal with Budapest to lower the amount of EU funds to Hungary, which had been frozen over concerns that the money may aid graft in the country, from 7.5 billion euros to 6.3 billion euros. According to US media, the decision was made so that Budapest lifts its veto on an EU aid package for Ukraine, Sputnik reported.
 
An opinion poll, conducted by Szazadveg this month, revealed that 74% of Hungarians oppose the bloc’s freezing of funds for Hungary and 64% believe that the European Union is using double standards with respect to Hungary and other member states.
 
By freezing the funds, the bloc is attempting to "punish" Hungary, 60% of the survey’s 1,000 participants said. Meanwhile, 36% of Hungarians believe that the European Union is trying to reach a compromise with Budapest.
Comment


Featured Stories
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
13 January 2023
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
13 January 2023
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
12 January 2023
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
Japan Begins Construction of New SDF Base for US Fighter Drills
12 January 2023
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
Biden “Surprised” About Finding of Classified Documents, Vows Cooperation
11 January 2023
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
Oxfam: 87 Civilians Killed in Yemen by UK, US Weapons in A Year
11 January 2023
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
OIC Condemns “Israeli” Aggression on Al-Aqsa, Urges UNSC to “Act Urgently”
11 January 2023