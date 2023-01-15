0
Sunday 15 January 2023 - 12:30

Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen

Story Code : 1035670
Nabizada was shot dead on Saturday night, January 15, in her house in Arzan Qimat neighborhood of the 12th PD of Kabul city, according to 8 AM news.
 
A Taliban spokesman in Kabul has confirmed Nabizada’s death.
 
Khalid Zadran, the Taliban’s police spokesman for Kabul, confirmed the death of the female representative in the former Afghan parliament, saying that preliminary investigations have begun.
 
In the attack launched by unknown armed men on the former MP’s house, the brother of Mursal Nabizada was also critically injured.
 
Targeted assassinations and mysterious murders have unprecedentedly been on the rise throughout Afghanistan. In the latest case, a man was killed in the center of Parwan province yesterday.
