Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup

Islam Times - An Israeli company and several Zionist officials have been accused of participating in the murder of the people in Myanmar after the documents revealed the role in selling spy software to coup leaders in that country.

The company won a tender to sell intercept spyware to a Myanmar state-backed telecommunications firm a month before the Asian nation's February 2021 military coup, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The deal was made even though the Israeli regime has claimed it stopped defense technology transfers to Myanmar following a 2017 ruling by Its supreme court, according to a legal complaint recently filed with the regime's attorney general and disclosed on Sunday.

The complaint, led by a Zionist human rights lawyer Eitay Mack who spearheaded the campaign for the Supreme Court ruling, calls for a criminal investigation into the deal. It accuses Cognyte and unnamed defense and foreign ministry officials who supervise such deals of "aiding and abetting crimes against humanity in Myanmar."

Intercept spyware can give authorities the power to listen in on calls, view text messages and web traffic including emails, and track the locations of users without the assistance of telecom and internet firms.

A sign of the Israeli company Cognyte, is seen on their headquarters building in Herzliya near Tel Aviv 13, 2023.