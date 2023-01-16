Hindu Mob Savagely Attacks Muslim Man As Sectarian Animosity Soares in India

Islam Times - A Hindu-radical mob brutally assaulted and beaten a Muslim man on a train in India after he refused to say a Hindu proclamation.

Asim Hussain, the victim, was violently flogged in the walk-way area of the railway cabin while being stripped to the waist in the video of the incident, which Shaukat Ali, State President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), posted on social media, according to Zeenews.Hussain, 46, said that the event occurred at the Uttar Pradesh station in Hapur as he was traveling back from Delhi to Moradabad.“When the train stopped at the Hapur station, 8–10 people started pushing and shoving, and it was crowded there. At the same time, someone shouted ‘This Muslim is a thief', and they took off my shirt and beat me with a belt, pulled my beard and asked me to chant JSR,” Hussain explained while speaking to reporters.“They forced me to chant ‘JSR’ but I denied.”The proclamation has been used by Hindus as a symbol of adhering to Hindu faith, or perpetration of communal violence against people of other faiths.Hussain was forced to lie down before being ruthlessly beaten with a belt after he refused to comply with his attackers' demands.“They beat me so much that I almost lost consciousness. Then someone from the same crowd took mercy on me and threw me out when the train reached Moradabad station. After that, someone from the station offered me clothes,” said Hussain.Right-wing extremist groups that see India as a Hindu nation and its 200 million-strong Muslim minority as a foreign threat have gained strength under India's right-wing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a lifelong member of the hardline RSS Hindu nationalist party.Hussain claimed that not a single person came to help him while he was being thrashed. The suspects allegedly also stole money from his pocket, according to him.The police detained two people at Bareilly station who later turned out to be laborers Satish Kumar (23) and Suraj Kumar (25), based on information gathered from other passengers.According to Devi Dayal, DSP Morabadad government railway police (GRP), the incident occurred on January 12 and an FIR has been lodged under different sections of IPC (Indian penal code).“Initially, since an FIR was not yet lodged in the matter, both were booked on charges of breach of peace. They were produced before a magistrate and released on bail,” said Dayal.According to the police, Hussain approached them nearly 24 hours after the alleged incident.The AIMIM chief strongly condemned the gruesome act and took to Twitter to target the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat after the video was widely shared on social media.“Asim Hussain was thrashed in the train, stripped of his clothes, and forced to chant JSR slogans. RSS's Mohan mentioned "Hazaar Saal Ki Jung", is this proof of the same war? @Uppolice @rpfnr_ should take strict action on this,” he wrote on Twitter.Ever since the infamous Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), backed by the ideology of the RSS, came to power in India in 2014, Islamophobia and hatred against Muslims reached an all-time high.Indian trains have become the hotspot for lynching against Muslims, as there have been many incidents reported in past years that manifest the amount of hatred in the hearts of Hindu radicals.In a similar incident, on June 22, 2017, a 15-year-old teenage Muslim boy, Junaid Khan was traveling home to his village along with his brothers and was mobbed and killed for being what he was: a Muslim, on a moving train, after the attackers discovered that they are carrying beef.Junaid was knifed multiple times and then thrown out at a station to bleed to death.