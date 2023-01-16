Putin Says Ukraine Operation Developing within Framework of Russia’s Plan

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin has provided a positive assessment of the battlefield developments of the military operation in Ukraine. His comment came days after Russian forces seized the strategic town of Soledar in Donbass.

In an interview with the news channel Rossiya 1 aired on Sunday, Putin said: “The dynamics are positive. Everything is developing within the framework of the Defense Ministry’s and the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s plan.”He also expressed hope that “our fighters will further please us with their results.”On Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry confirmed the capture of the strategic Donbass town of Soledar, which had been the scene of heavy fighting. The military noted that this achievement is “important for the continuation of successful offensive actions.”Officials explained that the seizure of Soledar could pave the way for the cutting of supply lines to Ukrainian forces in the nearby city of Artyomovsk, which Kiev renamed Bakhmut.Both sides have reported heavy fighting near Artyomovsk in recent months. The city is a key logistics hub for Ukrainian troops in Donbass, while for Russia its capture would open a path to other important Ukrainian-controlled towns.The Russian Defense Ministry has said that the latest missile strikes against Ukraine on Saturday hit “all assigned targets.” Earlier, Kiev’s officials reported that the country’s power grid had been damaged in several regions on the same day.“On January 14, 2023, a missile attack was carried out on the military command and control system of Ukraine and associated energy facilities. All assigned targets have been hit. The objectives have been reached,” the military said in its statement on Sunday.Multiple strikes were reported by Ukrainian officials and media outlets on Saturday, with Energy Minister German Galushchenko claiming Russian missiles made it through to multiple energy infrastructure sites across the country. Ukraine’s largest private energy operator, DTEK, said that two of its thermal power stations came under attack. Footage circulating online suggests at least one of the facilities sustained heavy damage, with its main machinery hall destroyed.A residential building was heavily damaged amid the strikes in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnepr (previously known as Dnepropetrovsk), according to videos published on social media. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that some 25 civilians were killed and 73 were injured. Kiev officials have laid the blame on Moscow, but given differing accounts about what transpired.