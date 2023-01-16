0
Monday 16 January 2023 - 06:45

Sayyed Nasrallah: Pray to Allah with Intercession of Our Tender Mother Sayyeda Fatima (P), Part of Our Cultural Battle is Preserving Names of ‘Fatima’ and ‘Zainab’ in Our Families

Addressing a crowd of Hezbollah women on the Birthday of Sayyeda Fatima (P), Sayyed Nasrallah highlighted the fact that loving that Great Lady leads to Heaven and hating Her leads to Hell.

Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that the name of Sayyeda Fatima (P) was chosen of God “Who would have chosen another name if there had been a better name”, emphasizing that part of the cultural battle is preserving this name.

His eminence also recommended that the two names of ‘Fatima’ and ‘Zainab’ remain used in every family, highlighting the conspiracy against those two names in order to conceal their symbolic indications.

Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that ”Zainab’ reminds us of the importance Imam Hussein (P), Al-Abbas, Ashura, and Al-Jihad, adding that one of the greatest feats of Sayyeda Fatima (P) is well-raising Al-Hasan, Al-Hussein and Zainab (P).

Sayyed Nasrallah noted that one of the greatest treasures left by Sayyeda Fatima (P) is Her Praise of Allah, recommending rehearsing it after praying and before sleeping due to its enormous religious benefits.

Sayyed Nasrallah confirmed the role of praying to Allah with the bless and intercession of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Imam Ali (P), Sayyeda Fatima (P), Imam Hasan (P), and Imam Hussein (P), recommending concentrating on Sayyeda Fatima (P) for the sake of intercession as She is mother of all Her followers.
