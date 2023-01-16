0
Monday 16 January 2023 - 06:52

EU Foreign Policy Chief Condemns Execution of UK Spy in Iran

Story Code : 1035785
Josep Borrell said in a statement on Sonday that the execution "of a European citizen is an appalling precedent that will be followed closely," expressing full solidarity with the UK.

In continuation of meddlesome remarks, the EU official further called on Tehran to end the alleged executions.

Alireza Akbari, Iran's former deputy defense minister, was executed early on Saturday after being convicted of spying for UK intelligence services.

The trial of Akbari was held in the presence of his lawyer and the death sentence was issued based on “substantiated evidence," Iran's Judiciary said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also in a statement on Wednesday, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry provided further details about Akbari and his arrest.

The Western countries have recently increased their sanctions against Iran and interfering in the country's internal affairs by backing recent riots in Iran with the aim of putting more pressure on Tehran to give in to their excessive demands at the negotiating table in the Vienna talks.
