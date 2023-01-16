Poll Shows Optimism About ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Future in Decline

Islam Times - A new poll conducted by an ‘Israeli’ institute showed optimism about the future of the Zionist occupation regime is rapidly on the decline amid political infighting among the regime’s top officials.

The poll, which was conducted by the so-called ‘Israel’ Democracy Institute and whose results were released on Sunday, showed that over half [51%] of the Zionist settlers occupying the Palestinian territories are fearful for their regime’s future.The poll analyzed statistical data on the occupiers of the Palestinian territories from 2003 to 2022.It showed that only 49% of the Zionist settlers share optimistic views regarding the ‘Israeli’ entity’s future, compared with 76% who were asked the same question in a 2012 poll.Moreover, 2022 saw a steady decline in the trust of the inhabitants of the occupied territories in the ‘Israeli’ regime’s political institutions, including the presidency, the cabinet, the Knesset and various political parties.The poll results were released after earlier on Sunday, the regime’s head said he was deeply worried about the growing protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new extremist cabinet and its proposed judicial reforms plan, Press TV reported.Isaac Herzog said he had been working for days to mediate discussions between relevant political figures in the occupied territories over the hardline cabinet’s contentious planned judicial overhaul, which is projected to hand more powers to lawmakers.Herzog’s comments came after on Saturday, tens of thousands rallied in three major cities across the occupied territories against Netanyahu's new extremist cabinet and its judicial reforms plan.Protesters flooded the streets in Tel Aviv, the occupied city of al-Quds and the city of Haifa in the northern part of the occupied territories, brandishing signs with slogans decrying Netanyahu's new cabinet as the "government of shame" and urging, "bring down the dictator."Netanyahu was indicted for receiving bribe, fraud, and breach of trust during the twilight of his previous mandate as premier in 2019. His detractors consider the so-called judicial reforms to be a vehicle for him to circumvent the repercussions of his corruption scandal.