0
Monday 16 January 2023 - 12:21

Encircling ‘Israel’ With Missiles Was General Soleimani’s Idea: Hezbollah

Story Code : 1035831
Encircling ‘Israel’ With Missiles Was General Soleimani’s Idea: Hezbollah
Mahmoud Qomati, a member of Hezbollah Political Council, said if the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to go to war with ‘Israel’ and relies on its own missiles and drones, it is because of the great efforts made by General Soleimani.

“Martyr Soleimani’s idea was to encircle ‘Israel,’ and he managed to do so in practice. It was Martyr Soleimani who made plans for the missiles of Lebanon and Gaza, as well as Iraq and even Yemen,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency on Sunday quoted Qomati as saying.

General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC], was assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

He has been praised in the region as the champion in the fight against terrorist groups, particularly Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], which has been supported by the United States and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.

Highlighting the world-renowned general’s endeavors, Qomati said the Lebanese resistance movement, as part of the broader Axis of Resistance in the region, was founded by General Soleimani.

He said General Soleimani managed to transform the resistance in all aspects due to his “pioneering spirit” and “strategic outlook.”

“He was among us in resistance operation rooms since the 2006 war,” Qomati recalled, adding that General Soleimani began to help with the reconstruction of Lebanon immediately after the war.
Comment


Featured Stories
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
Saudi Academic on Death Row for Using Twitter and WhatsApp
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
North Korea Accuses UN Chief of ‘Typical Double Standards’ over Nuclear Criticism
15 January 2023
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
Documents Reveal Israeli Company Footprint in Myanmar Coup
15 January 2023
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
Former Afghan MP Nabizada Killed by Unidentified Gunmen
15 January 2023
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
Police Murder of Black Lives Matter Co-Founder’s Cousin Triggers Outcry in US
14 January 2023
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
Massive Explosions Rock Ukrainian Capital
14 January 2023
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
Alireza Akbari, British Spy Hanged
14 January 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
Ayatollah Khamenei: Enemies Made Miscalculation in Riots, Failed to Get Iranians on Board
13 January 2023
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
Not Classified: Special Counsel to Investigate Biden
13 January 2023
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
Axis of Resistance Members Among Top Regional Military Powers
13 January 2023
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
China-Central Asia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Plans and Obstacles
13 January 2023
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
Raisi to Putin: Iran Ready to Play Active, Constructive Role in Ending Ukraine War
12 January 2023
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
Human Rights Groups Renew Calls for Closing Guantanamo
12 January 2023