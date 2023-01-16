Encircling ‘Israel’ With Missiles Was General Soleimani’s Idea: Hezbollah

Islam Times - Iran’s martyred anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was behind the idea of surrounding the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime with missiles, and he succeeded in finalizing and implementing his plan, according to a senior member of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement.

Mahmoud Qomati, a member of Hezbollah Political Council, said if the Lebanese resistance movement is ready to go to war with ‘Israel’ and relies on its own missiles and drones, it is because of the great efforts made by General Soleimani.“Martyr Soleimani’s idea was to encircle ‘Israel,’ and he managed to do so in practice. It was Martyr Soleimani who made plans for the missiles of Lebanon and Gaza, as well as Iraq and even Yemen,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency on Sunday quoted Qomati as saying.General Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC], was assassinated in a US drone strike authorized by former US president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.He has been praised in the region as the champion in the fight against terrorist groups, particularly Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’], which has been supported by the United States and the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime.Highlighting the world-renowned general’s endeavors, Qomati said the Lebanese resistance movement, as part of the broader Axis of Resistance in the region, was founded by General Soleimani.He said General Soleimani managed to transform the resistance in all aspects due to his “pioneering spirit” and “strategic outlook.”“He was among us in resistance operation rooms since the 2006 war,” Qomati recalled, adding that General Soleimani began to help with the reconstruction of Lebanon immediately after the war.