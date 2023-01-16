0
Monday 16 January 2023 - 12:24

US Democrat Calls Biden ’War Criminal’ Over Ukraine, Yemen, Iraq, Syria

Geoffrey Young also called out the sitting US President for his ongoing "illegal proxy war against Russia in Ukraine," adding that all American presidents since 1945 are war criminals.

“I think Joe Biden [D-war criminal] should be impeached immediately for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq, etc.,” Young said on his Twitter account.

Young was the Democratic party candidate in the 2018 elections for Kentucky's 6th Congressional District in the US House of Representatives and has announced he will be running for the state's governor seat in the upcoming May 2023 elections.

He also slammed former president George Bush, Congress, and Biden for killing over 1.5 million people after destroying Iraq and destabilizing the Middle East.

During his campaign, he vowed that he will pursue a "reasonable" peace plan with Russia regarding Ukraine.

The "Peace Democratic," as he labels himself, described the CIA as the “worst terrorist organization in the world today” and called for its elimination, also describing Kiev as a “Nazi puppet government."

The Democratic party refused to back Young in last November's general election against his Republican competitor Andy Barr, despite him winning Kentucky's Democratic primary earlier in May.

Young repeatedly accused Biden of adopting a reckless, provocative approach toward China, in addition to the illegal deployment of US soldiers in Iraq and Syria.

He also called out the current administration for exposing the US to attacks by being a “co-belligerent” with Kiev against Moscow.

Young also believed that the US and NATO had already lost Ukraine, slamming Biden for not accepting Moscow's peace proposal in December of 2021.
